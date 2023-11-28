East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after Theft with weapon

On November 25, 2023, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed an arrest warrant at a Centre Street apartment in Blind River. Another person was arrested in relation to a robbery at a gas station convenience store on Highway 108 in Elliot Lake.

Gavin BELSITO-NOLAN, 31-years-old from Blind River was charged with:

Robbery with weapon

Disguise with intent

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on November 26, 2023.