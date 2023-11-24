East Algoma OPP – Two Charged with Shoplifting

On November 18, 2023, shortly after 11:45 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft of alcohol from the local liquor store in the Town of Blind River.

The store manager provided police with video footage from in the store that captured two individuals placing a bottle of whiskey in a bag and walked out the store.

Police later located the two individuals and made an arrest.

As a result, Cody MORREL, 36 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with:

Theft Under $5000-Shoplifting

Jason GUY, 39 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with:

Theft Under $5000-Shoplifting

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 4, 2024.