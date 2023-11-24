Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Four Arrested, Drug & Weapons Charges Laid

On November 21, 2023, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties in the Town of Blind River.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers observed a suspicious vehicle with four occupants on Cobden Street and initiated a traffic stop. Police observed an individual in the rear passenger seat who was wanted on outstanding charges. Also located at this individual’s feet was a knapsack with over 700 tablets of suspected methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $7500 and over $400 in Canadian Currency.

While searching the vehicle police also located over 4.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine (estimated street value of $900) and a 12-gauge flare gun. Subsequently the four occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

As a result of this traffic stop, Joseph MCQUEEN, 46 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with:

  • Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Cocaine
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Methamphetamine

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on November 21, 2023, and was remanded into custody.

Travis BUDGE, 34 years-of-age from Spanish was charged with:

  • Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking- Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Cocaine
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on November 21, 2023.

Ernest FISHER, 37 years-of-age from Spanish, was charged with:

  • Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Cocaine
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking- Methamphetamine

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on November 21, 2023.

Jared JONCAS, 26 years-of-age from Spanish was charged with:

  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking- Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Cocaine

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on November 21, 2023.

