Nipigon OPP – Charges laid in theft of vehicle from Niagara Region

Members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges following a report of a stolen motor vehicle.

On November 22, 2023, just before 10:30 a.m., members of the Nipigon OPP Detachment received a report of a stolen motor vehicle that occurred in the Niagara region. Further investigation indicated that the driver of the motor vehicle had been involved in an incident involving gas theft at a local gas station in White River.

A short time later, officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest.

As a result, Mathew LOTTRIDGE, 29-years-old, of Welland, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Theft Under $5,000

Fail to Comply with Probation Order – two counts

Driving While Under Suspension

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon at a later date.