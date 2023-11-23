East Algoma OPP – 10 arrested in Warrant Execution

On November 21, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a Controlled Dugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant at a residence on Hillside Drive South in Elliot Lake.

As a result of the warrant being executed, numerous stolen items linked to thefts from retail stores in Elliot Lake, approximately $7000 in cash, over 12 grams of suspected Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Crystal Meth, digital scales, debt lists, packaging material, and cell phones were seized.

The OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team (ERT), East Algoma Crime Unit, and uniform members were involved with the investigation.

In total, ten people were arrested and charged. Three had warrants out for their arrest and one was breaching prior release conditions.

Christopher MERCER, 44-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (two counts)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than Heroin)

Fail to comply with Probation Order

Ronald BARON, 48-years-old, of Huron Shores was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (two counts)

David MARTIN, 61-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (two counts)

Fail to attend for court – as per Undertaking

Donald JOHNSON, 61-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (two counts)

These four accused persons were scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on November 22, 2023.

Larissa RICHER, 29-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (two counts)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than Heroin)

Dragika DIKIC, 54-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (two counts)

Jessica REMILLARD, 31-years-old, of Spanish was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (two counts)

Fail to attend for court – as per Undertaking

Rachel BROWN, 44-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (two counts)

Norm TOPPING, 74-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (two counts)

Orlando SAMUELS, 40-years-old, of Mississauga was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than Heroin)

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (two counts)

These six accused persons are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 11, 2024.