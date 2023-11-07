Tuesday Morning News – November 7

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Clearing this afternoon. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -2. Wind chill -12 this morning and -7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -8. Wind chill -8 this evening and -13 overnight.
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, the Honourable Ted Arnott, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Honourable Paul Calandra, Minister of Legislative Affairs, and Chief R. Donald Maracle of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte, for a ceremony at Queen’s Park to commemorate the unveiling of a statue honouring Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
- The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon has launched a Welcome Guide to Support Newcomers and their Families (Guide d’accueil des familles nouvellement arrivées) as part of the National Francophone Immigration Week. The welcome guide is designed to help families settle in Northern Ontario as well as register and support their children in their learning in French-language schools.
