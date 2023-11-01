OPP Recover Remains of Missing Nipigon Woman – Two remain before the court

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has recovered the remains of a Nipigon woman who went missing over three years ago.

Alyssa TURNBULL was last seen in Nipigon between March 23 and 25, 2020. She was 26 years old when she disappeared.

Her remains were located October 25, 2023 in a remote area of Kaministiquia which is located west of Kakabeka Falls.

The circumstances surrounding Alyssa’s disappearance and death are confirmed to be suspicious.

In June of 2022 two people were charged in relation to Alyssa TURNBULL’s disappearance. Nick SOOS, age 29 and Brian SOOS, age 61 are each currently before the courts, charged under the Criminal Code with:

Committing Indignity to a Body, Section 182(b)

Obstruct Justice, Section 139(2)

They are next scheduled to appear on November 3, 2023.

The investigation by the OPP North West Region Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, is ongoing.

A person believed to be associated to Alyssa TURNBULL’s death is also deceased.

QUOTE

“On behalf of the OPP, I want to express condolences to Alyssa’s family and the community. While this is not a happy ending, her family has some measure of resolution and can now give this young woman the funeral and burial she deserves. I also want to thank the investigation team for the years they dedicated to finding Alyssa and bringing her home.” – OPP Superintendent Darryl Sigouin