Manitoulin OPP – Investigation continues into fatal collision on Hwy 17

One person has died as a result of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17.

On October 20, 2023, shortly after 12:00 a.m., members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services, and Sables-Spanish Rivers Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township.

Upon arrival, police learned of a head on collision involving a vehicle and Commercial Motor Vehicle.

A person 78-years-of-age, from White River, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The highway was closed for approximately 9 hours, which has now been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team.