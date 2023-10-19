MPP Michael Mantha calls on government to compensate forestry sector

During question period Algoma-Manitoulin MPP, Michael Mantha, called on the Conservative government to ensure operators in the forestry sector are made whole for fiber cut before the Espanola Domtar Mill idles its operations.

“Stopping operations at the mill will be disruptive enough as it is without adding the extra burden of watching harvested fiber rot at roadside and worrying about hundreds of potential job losses.” said Mantha.

Paper Excellence, who own the Domtar Mill, previously announced that operations at the papermill would be idled indefinitely as soon as early November.

“Forestry is a vital industry in the Algoma area, and the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry needs to show leadership during this difficult time” Mantha said. “We need to know who will pick up the bill for this unused fiber and how these forestry companies will be compensated for work already done.”