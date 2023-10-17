Iris Aitkenhead (nee Merke)

June 24, 1941 to October 8, 2023

After a very short battle with cancer, Iris passed away peacefully at home in Frankford, Ontario surrounded by her family. She has gone on to join Archie, her loving husband of over 50 years.

She was a very loving mother to Melody (Richard), Holly (Mark) and Kim (Scott), and a very proud grandma to Joshua (Emily), Jordan, Kyle, Gavin, Sharon (Jacob), Emily and Kate. She will be dearly missed by her sister, Marge (Elmer). Predeceased by her brother, Alvin.

The iris flower is often recognized as a symbol of love, trust and hope. Family was always a top priority for her, and Iris was always there to help however she could. She had a warm heart and kind eyes. Even in her final days, she continued to remain hopeful that everything was going to be alright.

Iris loved exploring new places, especially with family. She loved trying new foods and fancy drinks; famously known for always ordering the salmon and the most colourful drink on the menu.

On any day of the week during their long life together, you’d find Iris with Archie doing one of two things: Iris driving their convertible while Archie sipped on his Timmy’s coffee, or being out on the water, relaxing & reading a book, while taking in the scenery as Archie fished with the grandkids.

In memory of a beautiful wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend, we come together and remember the wonderful life that she had. We will miss you. Rest In Peace.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will take place at St.Paul’s Lutheran Church in River Hills, Manitoba at 11am on Monday October 23, 2023. A family interment will follow at the Whitemouth Cemetery for both Iris and Archie.

Personal condolences can be left at Sobering Funeral Chapel. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice, would be appreciated by the family.