East Algoma OPP – Impaired Charges laid after collision

On October 14, 2023, shortly after 10:30 a.m., members from the East Algoma OPP Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to report of a fail to remain motor vehicle collision on Ansonia Road in the Municipality of Huron Shores.

Investigation determined the complainant was driving on Ansonia Road when the complainant’s vehicle was hit by a passing westbound pick-up truck that was all over the road. The pick-up truck took out the complainant’s vehicle mirror and the rear driver’s side tire that had exploded. The complainant received non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after 11:00 a.m., police located and arrested the driver of the pick-up truck at a residence on Ansonia Road. The pick-up truck was later towed and impounded for seven days.

As a result, Jos POIRIER, 52 years-of-age from Bruce Mines was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Combined Blood Alcohol and Blood Drug Concentration

Failure to Stop After Accident

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 7, 2023.

Impaired driving is dangerous regardless of the source of impairment. Whether a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, impaired is impaired.