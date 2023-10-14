Saturday Morning News – October 13

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 10. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low plus 5.
News Tidbits:
- It is a busy Saturday in Wawa… Unfortunately, it is cloudy so Wawaites may not be able to see the solar eclipse today (30% totality for Wawa). If it clears, the partial eclipse for Wawa will begin at 11:46 a.m. with maximum at 12:58 p.m. and ending at 2:12 p.m. However, there are many other things to do today and a delicious dinner to plan for tomorrow!
- Northern Lights Ford will be at John’s Valu-Mart today from 10 – 12 Noon to collect non-perishable items for the SCARE Hunger campaign. Anyone bringing donations to the dealership will be entered into a weekly draw for a $25 gift card.
- Remember that the Wawa Volunteer firefighters will be conducting a fundraiser boot-drive in Wawa on Saturday, October 14 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. They will be set up at Canadian Tire, John’s Independent Grocery, and Tim Horton’s. Please come out, donate, and join us in our commitment of helping to make a difference in the fight to end breast cancer. Together we can create a future without breast cancer.
- You can end your weekend with dinner cooked by the Wawa Legion Ladies Auxiliary International Cuisine Sunday Supper this Sunday, October 15th. The ladies are making Egg Rolls, Sweet & Sour Chicken Balls, Chicken Fried Rice, Beef & Green Peppers and Chicken Chop Suey. They will start serving at 4:30 p.m.
