East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after Traffic Stop

On October 8, 2023, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties in the Town of Blind River.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., police observed an eastbound minivan travelling at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. While speaking to the driver the officer detected a strong odour of cannabis marihuana and observed the cannabis marihuana to be readily available to the driver. The vehicle was searched, and police located over 15 grams of suspected cannabis marihuana, two sealed bags containing over 45 grams of suspected psilocybin (magic mushrooms).

As a result, Ken MATSUDA, 37 years-of-age from Campbell River, BC was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule III Substance

Drive Vehicle or Boat with Cannabis Readily Available

Speeding

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 7, 2023.