Thank You:

Thank you to Dr. A. Oberai and the LDGH nursing staff for their care. Thanks to Dr. Marni La Fleur for helping me get back on my feet. Thanks to all who sent cards and well wishes, prayers and treats. A special thanks to the Staff and Students at SJD for the card and food gift.

You all made it easier for my recovery from my tumble. I guess I really can’t fly.

Lorna Chiupka