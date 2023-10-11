Happenings at Wawa First United Church

We are now having the three lay leaders take the Sunday Service at First United. We are also sharing a service with Marathon, once a month by internet.

This coming Sunday is the Twentieth after Pentecost and the Scriptures are:

Exodus 32:1-14; Worshipping the golden calf;

Isaiah 25: 1-9 God provides a feast on the mountain;

Philippians 4:1-9; Rejoice in God always; again I say, rejoice;

Matthew 22:1-14 Violence at the wedding banquet.

Creation Connection: War and violence destroy not only people and their homes, but also the lives and habitats of birds, fish and other animals, along with Earth itself. This reality is brought home in Babylon’s Ark: The Incredible Wartime Rescue of the Baghdad Zoo (St Martin’s Griffin 2008) and The Last Rhinos (St Martin’s Griffin, 2013) both by Lawrence Anthony and Graham Spence.

Announcements: