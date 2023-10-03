SSM OPP – Investigation continues into Fatal Collision (Hwy 17 OPEN)

Highway 17 and Highway 552 are now open in two directions.

The investigation is continuing.

On October 3, 2023, shortly after 11:30 a.m., members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Goulais River Fire Department and Sault Ste Marie Paramedic Services responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and pick-up truck at the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 552 West in Fenwick Township.

The 68-year-old motorcycle driver from Wawa was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is on-going with the assistance of the OPP’s North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) Team and the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigator (TCI) and Reconstructionist.

Currently Highway 17 remains closed in both directions.

Further details will be released as they become available.