Stephen Lecce – Statment of OSSTF Vote

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement on the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation vote:

“I am very pleased that the members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation have voted in favour of this deal that keeps kids in class. We came together to put 400,000 English public high school students first, and as a result, a student who started high school last year will now graduate in three years without the threat of strikes. This will allow students to focus on their studies as our government ensures school boards get back to basics.

This is a significant step forward in providing stability for high school students. I believe strongly that every student deserves this certainty.

With the approval of this agreement, I am calling on all outstanding education unions to reach a deal and end the delay. Nothing should matter more than students being in class and benefiting from uninterrupted learning for the next three years, with an enhanced focus on reading, writing and math.”