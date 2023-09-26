FEDERAL OFFENDER WANTED- Andrew SWAN

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of a breach of his Statutory Release.

Andrew SWAN is described as a Caucasian male, 58 years of age, 5’8″ (173cm), 204lbs (93kgs) with grey hair and blue eyes.

He is currently serving a four (4) year, four (4) month and one (1) day sentence for Sexual Interference.

The offender is known to frequent Barrie, Bracebridge, Brampton, Kitchener, and Sault Ste Marie.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regard to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.