Superior East OPP – Police Checks Can be Done Online

The Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding the public that police record checks – required for employment, adoption, international travel, volunteer work, and more – are now fully online. Individual OPP detachments can no longer receive or process record check requests.

The old system required citizens to travel to their local detachment to have their record checks processed in person. The new system lets individuals submit their applications online and pay via credit card. This allows police record checks to be completed in less time. Results are emailed back to applicants, usually within two weeks. Less time is required for applicants without a criminal record, and slightly more time is required for applicants with a criminal record. The majority of OPP record checks are completed within 72 hours.

The only time a member of the public needs to call or attend an OPP detachment is if they require fingerprints or if they are under the age of 16 years old. Applicants who require fingerprints will be notified during the application process, and given information on how to book an appointment at their local detachment. This includes applicants without credit history or government ID, applicants whose identity cannot be confirmed by name and date of birth, some vulnerable sector checks, and non-parent custody applicants.

All police record check applicants are strongly encouraged to submit their requests online. For Superior East residents without access to a computer or the Internet, they can visit their local public library for assistance. In Wawa, Dubreuilville and White River, residents can also reach out to the Regional Employment Help Centre. In Chapleau, residents can reach out to the Employment Ontario Office (MSDSB). If these methods are not available and you would like to request a paper copy, or if you have questions about the process, please call: 1-833-909-0057 or email: [email protected].

The OPP thanks all members of the public for their patience with the record check process, as we attempt to eliminate the need for individuals to physically attend detachments, ensure a consistent approach to police record checks, and make the process as easy as possible. This allows the OPP to efficiently and effectively meet the needs of the communities we serve. For more information about online police record checks, please visit: www.opp.ca.