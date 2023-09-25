East Algoma OPP – Fatal ATV Collision under Investigation

On September 21, 2023, shortly after 10:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and members from the Algoma Paramedic Services responded to a single motor vehicle collision involving an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on Astles Road in the Town of Blind River.

The 62-year-old ATV driver from Blind River was transported to local hospital in Espanola with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to injuries.

The OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement team (TIME) and the Office of the Chief Corner for Ontario – Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are assisting with this investigation.