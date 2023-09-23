Rainfall Warning (Pukaskway, White River & Wawa)

Environment Canada issued a Rainfall warning at 6:54 this morning.

Rain, at times heavy, is expected. Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall this morning. Local rainfall amounts in excess of 50 mm can be expected.

The area that is expected to be affected is shown to the right.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.” Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”