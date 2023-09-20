Ladies Golf – September 13th

84 Players
1st FLIGHT:
1st : Charlee Simon, Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich – 36
2nd : Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Guylaine Domich – 37
3rd :Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Caroline Desgagne – 40
2nd FLIGHT:
1st : Silvana Dereski, Sherri Egan, Paula Provost – 41
2nd : Sue Lord, Ashley Coonbs, Chanelle Charron – 42
3rd : Lynne Zuliani, Luan Buckell, Barb Leschishin – 42
3rd FLIGHT:
1st : Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost – 43
2nd : Connie Taylor, Heather Rainville, Pinky Sparingly – 43
3rd : Valerie Levesque, Chantal Gagne, Spare – 44
4th FLIGHT:
1st : Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Spare – 44
2nd : Linda Guindon, Louise Moran, Spare – 45
3rd : Nellie Harvey, Helene Bekintos, Kathy Culhane – 47
5th FLIGHT:
1st : Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, MacKenzie Mathias – 47
2nd : Margaret Davidson, Cindy Jozin, Spare – 47
3rd : Tania Case, Lulu Case, Christina Portis – 48
6th FLIGHT:
1st : Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle – 49
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole #1 : Shirley Hale
Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #2 : Guylaine Domich
North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Louise Moran
Provost – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole #3 (1st shot) : Nellie Harvey
Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4: Linda Guindon
Wilderness Helicopters – $30 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #4 : Kathy Turyk
Whitefish Lodge – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #5 (3rd shot): Lise Noel
Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #6 (3rd shot): Meghan Korytko-Amos
R D Contacting – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #7 (1st shot): Tricia Provost
Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole #8: Valerie Levesque
Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #8: Sherri Egan
Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole #9 (3rd shot): Sherri Egan
Home Building Centre – $30.00 Gift Certificate – Draw: Sandi Lowe
Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Draw: Joan Jewel
Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 Voucher – Draw: Linda Guindon
Hole in One – Cash Prize – $1808.50 Total – No Winner (NEXT WEEK WILL BE $1850.50!! -$1808.50 + $42.00)
15 Foot Putt – $385.50 Total – 1 winner at the Ladies Tournament…Anna Lisa Klockars!! (Next will be $42.00 – $0.00 + $42.00) names drawn will putt this coming week, September 20th – Chris Mitchell, Judy Zagar, Nadine Cartledge, Marcie DLF – (drawn by John)
Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.
