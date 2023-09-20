Ladies Golf – September 13th

84 Players

1st FLIGHT:

1st : Charlee Simon, Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich – 36

2nd : Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Guylaine Domich – 37

3rd :Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Caroline Desgagne – 40

2nd FLIGHT:

1st : Silvana Dereski, Sherri Egan, Paula Provost – 41

2nd : Sue Lord, Ashley Coonbs, Chanelle Charron – 42

3rd : Lynne Zuliani, Luan Buckell, Barb Leschishin – 42

3rd FLIGHT:

1st : Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost – 43

2nd : Connie Taylor, Heather Rainville, Pinky Sparingly – 43

3rd : Valerie Levesque, Chantal Gagne, Spare – 44

4th FLIGHT:

1st : Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Spare – 44

2nd : Linda Guindon, Louise Moran, Spare – 45

3rd : Nellie Harvey, Helene Bekintos, Kathy Culhane – 47

5th FLIGHT:

1st : Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, MacKenzie Mathias – 47

2nd : Margaret Davidson, Cindy Jozin, Spare – 47

3rd : Tania Case, Lulu Case, Christina Portis – 48

6th FLIGHT:

1st : Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle – 49

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole #1 : Shirley Hale

Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #2 : Guylaine Domich

North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Louise Moran

Provost – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole #3 (1st shot) : Nellie Harvey

Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4: Linda Guindon

Wilderness Helicopters – $30 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #4 : Kathy Turyk

Whitefish Lodge – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #5 (3rd shot): Lise Noel

Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #6 (3rd shot): Meghan Korytko-Amos

R D Contacting – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #7 (1st shot): Tricia Provost

Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole #8: Valerie Levesque

Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #8: Sherri Egan

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole #9 (3rd shot): Sherri Egan

Home Building Centre – $30.00 Gift Certificate – Draw: Sandi Lowe

Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Draw: Joan Jewel

Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 Voucher – Draw: Linda Guindon

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $1808.50 Total – No Winner (NEXT WEEK WILL BE $1850.50!! -$1808.50 + $42.00)

15 Foot Putt – $385.50 Total – 1 winner at the Ladies Tournament…Anna Lisa Klockars!! (Next will be $42.00 – $0.00 + $42.00) names drawn will putt this coming week, September 20th – Chris Mitchell, Judy Zagar, Nadine Cartledge, Marcie DLF – (drawn by John)

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.