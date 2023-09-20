Breaking News

Ladies Golf – September 13th

84 Players

1st FLIGHT:
1st : Charlee Simon, Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich – 36
2nd : Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Guylaine Domich – 37
3rd :Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Caroline Desgagne – 40

2nd FLIGHT:
1st : Silvana Dereski, Sherri Egan, Paula Provost – 41
2nd : Sue Lord, Ashley Coonbs, Chanelle Charron – 42
3rd : Lynne Zuliani, Luan Buckell, Barb Leschishin – 42

3rd FLIGHT:
1st : Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost – 43
2nd : Connie Taylor, Heather Rainville, Pinky Sparingly – 43
3rd : Valerie Levesque, Chantal Gagne, Spare – 44

4th FLIGHT:
1st : Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Spare – 44
2nd : Linda Guindon, Louise Moran, Spare – 45
3rd : Nellie Harvey, Helene Bekintos, Kathy Culhane – 47

5th FLIGHT:
1st : Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, MacKenzie Mathias – 47
2nd : Margaret Davidson, Cindy Jozin, Spare – 47
3rd : Tania Case, Lulu Case, Christina Portis – 48

6th FLIGHT:
1st : Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle – 49

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole #1 : Shirley Hale
Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #2 : Guylaine Domich
North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Louise Moran
Provost – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole #3 (1st shot) : Nellie Harvey
Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4: Linda Guindon
Wilderness Helicopters – $30 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #4 : Kathy Turyk
Whitefish Lodge – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #5 (3rd shot): Lise Noel
Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #6 (3rd shot): Meghan Korytko-Amos
R D Contacting – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #7 (1st shot): Tricia Provost
Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole #8: Valerie Levesque
Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #8: Sherri Egan
Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole #9 (3rd shot): Sherri Egan

Home Building Centre – $30.00 Gift Certificate – Draw: Sandi Lowe
Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Draw: Joan Jewel
Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 Voucher – Draw: Linda Guindon

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $1808.50 Total – No Winner (NEXT WEEK WILL BE $1850.50!! -$1808.50 + $42.00)

15 Foot Putt – $385.50 Total – 1 winner at the Ladies Tournament…Anna Lisa Klockars!! (Next will be $42.00 – $0.00 + $42.00) names drawn will putt this coming week, September 20th – Chris Mitchell, Judy Zagar, Nadine Cartledge, Marcie DLF – (drawn by John)

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.

Karl Benstead
Latest posts by Karl Benstead (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*