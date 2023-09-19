Rock Island House Concert – Simon Kempston

This Thursday, September 21st at 7:30p.,. Rock Island will host Scottish singer-songwriter and leading acoustic fingerstyle guitarist Simon Kempston. Wawaites are invited to come and listen to his incredible, distinctive and intricate finger style guitar work – an exciting blend of the folk-baroque, blues and classical styles, and his gently nuanced, compelling tenor vocals. No reservation is required to attend the concert, just a donation of $20 ($10 youth) and a none-perishable food item for the Wawa Food Bank.

In addition, there will be 14 seats available at the dinner table prior to the concert – reserve your seat today!

Directions to Naturally Superior Adventures/Rock Island: Turn west off Highway #17 (towards Lake Superior), at Camp High Falls (4 km south of Wawa) turning right when you arrive at the paved road of the Upper Michipicoten River Village. Turn right following the paved, then dirt road over the Silver Falls Bridge and the historic cemetery. Before going up the steep hill to the Michipicoten Bay Lookout, turn left immediately (after the Great Lakes Power hydro-station). Follow this road to their gate, where there is a large parking area and bus turn-around next to Government Beach. Just follow the signs!