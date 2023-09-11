South Porcupine OPP – Investigation continues into fatal single motor vehicle collision

The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision on Highway 144.

On September 9, 2023, shortly before 8:00 a.m., the South Porcupine OPP responded to a collision on Highway 144, St-Louis Township, approximately 15 kilometers south of Gogama. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and the passenger has died.

The investigation is on-going with the assistance of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team. The highway has since been re-opened. Further details will be released as they become available.