Monday Morning News – September 11

Sep 11, 2023 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 13. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Showers. Low 6.
Northeast Region Forest Fire Update:
- There are 33 (34 Saturday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, one is not under control, two are under control and 30 are being observed.
- The wildland fire hazard is mainly moderate to low across the Northeast Region with some isolated areas of high hazard emerging in the Haliburton sector.
