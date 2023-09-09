Saturday Morning News – September 9

Sep 9, 2023 at 07:57
Weather: Frost Advisory
- Today – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. 60 percent chance of showers overnight. Low 8.
Northeast Region Forest Fire Update:
- There are 34 (35 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 2 are under control, 1 is not under control, and 31 are being observed.
- The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Fire Region with pockets of moderate north of Sault Ste. Marie and around Espanola, Burwash, and the northeastern part of Algonquin Provincial Park.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the Fall Festival today at the MMCC. There are 30+ vendors, contests, activities, food… a great time is expected.
-
The Robinson Huron First Nations will hold a ceremony and media event today September 9 – the final day of 2023 Robinson Huron Treaty Gathering – to commemorate the signing of the Robinson Huron Treaty of 1850. Representatives of the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund will speak about the importance of the Treaty, the Restoule case and the proposed settlement. The Hon. Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations of Canada and Hon. Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs of Ontario, will also be on hand to speak. The 21 Robinson Huron Treaty First Nations and the Governments of Canada and Ontario announced a proposed settlement for past compensation in June 2023 and expect the final Settlement Agreement to be signed later this fall, once all approvals are concluded.
