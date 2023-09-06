Wednesday Morning News – September 6

Sep 6, 2023 at 07:57
Weather: Local heavy rainfall due to thunderstorms today.
- Today – Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 30 to 40 mm. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this afternoon. Temperature falling to 16 this afternoon. Humidex 27. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Showers. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 7.
Northeast Fire Region Update:
- There are 32 (32 yesterday) forest fires burning in the Northeast Region,2 are under control, 1 is not under control, and 29 are being observed.
- The wildland fire hazard varies between moderate to high with a pocket of extreme in the Bancroft area.
News Tidbits:
- The public is invited to the 2023 National Police Dog Competition public day on Saturday, September 9 at the Sadlon Arena in Barrie. The free event, co-hosted by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Barrie Police Service (BPS), will feature police canine teams from across Canada showing off their skills in various competitions including fastest dog, agility, and obedience.
- School begins – Motorists should be extra attentive and prepared to stop for school buses from Monday to Friday between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Additionally, please watch for school students walking to and from schools and bus stops.
- Architects Raymond Moriyama, who designed Science North in Sudbury has died at age of 93 on September 1st.
