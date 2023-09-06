Breaking News

EC – Heavy Rain Expected Today

Heavy rainfall due to thunderstorms is possible today as a cold front moves across the region.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Heavy rainfall in combination with other weather factors, such as hail, wind and lightning will make outdoor activities unsafe.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office.

 

