East Algoma OPP – Person Charged with Breaching Conditions

On September 4, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call regarding a person presently on a Lakeside Drive property when they were on conditions not to.

Police were familiar with the person and knew of the prior court ordered conditions. A subsequent arrest was made and additionally the person threatened police officers.

Mark VASEY, 38-years-old, of Thessalon was charged with:

Fail to comply with Undertaking

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on September 5, 2023.