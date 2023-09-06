East Algoma OPP – Person Charged with Breaching Conditions

On September 4, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call regarding a person presently on a Lakeside Drive property when they were on conditions not to.
Police were familiar with the person and knew of the prior court ordered conditions. A subsequent arrest was made and additionally the person threatened police officers.
Mark VASEY, 38-years-old, of Thessalon was charged with:
- Fail to comply with Undertaking
- Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on September 5, 2023.
