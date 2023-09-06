East Algoma OPP – Person Charged after Collision

On September 3, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a motor vehicle collision on Richard’s Street, St. Joseph’s Township .

The small green car was travelling southbound on Richard’s Street and lost control, ran off the road, and rolled onto the roof. Police attended the scene a short time later and identified the driver. The vehicle sustained moderate damage, however the driver was not injured. Police could detect a strong odour of alcoholic beverage from their breath as well as exhibiting signs of impairment. Subsequently, the driver was arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Nicholas LAUFMAN, 27-years-old, from Stoney Creek was charged with:

Operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while Impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Owner operate motor vehicle on a highway – no insurance

Having care and control of a motor vehicle while liquor readily available (two counts)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 5, 2023.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.