Tuesday Morning News – September 5

Sep 5, 2023 at 07:57
Weather: Heat Warning
- Today – Mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late in the afternoon. High 29 except 25 near Lake Superior. Humidex 39 except 35 near Lake Superior. UV index 7 or high.
- Night Increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Wind becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Low 17.
Northeast Fire Region Update:
- There are 32 (31 Saturday) forest fires burning in the Northeast Region, 1 is being held, 2 are under control and 29 are being observed.
- The wildland fire hazard ranges from moderate to high throughout the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- The Fall Fair is this weekend – get your colouring pages, and fall baking ready for the competition!
