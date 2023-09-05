Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – September 5

Sep 5, 2023 at 07:57

Weather: Heat Warning

  • Today – Mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late in the afternoon. High 29 except 25 near Lake Superior. Humidex 39 except 35 near Lake Superior. UV index 7 or high.
  • Night Increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Wind becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Low 17.

Northeast Fire Region Update:

  • There are 32 (31 Saturday) forest fires burning in the Northeast Region, 1 is being held, 2 are under control and 29 are being observed.
  • The wildland fire hazard ranges from moderate to high throughout the Northeast Region.

News Tidbits:

  • The Fall Fair is this weekend – get your colouring pages, and fall baking ready for the competition!

 

