Schreiber OPP – Traffic Complaint leads to Impaired Charges

A traffic complaint In the Town of Terrace Bay regarding a possible impaired drivers has an individual from Red Rock facing charges of impaired operation.

On August 27, 2023, at approximately 4:50 a.m., members of the Schreiber Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment were dispatched to a traffic complaint in the area of Southridge Crescent, in the Town of Terrace Bay regarding a possible impaired driver.

Schreiber OPP members patrolled and located the subject motor vehicle a short time later. After speaking with the driver, it was determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently placed under arrest. The driver was transported to the Nipigon OPP Detachment for further testing.

Through investigation, Terri-Lee LANIGAN, 45-years-old, of Red Rock has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

The accused received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day vehicle impoundment.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Schreiber on November 23, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.