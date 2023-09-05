Nipigon OPP – Driver Clocked at 172km

An individual has been charged with stunt driving after being caught travelling at 172 Kilometers per hour in a posted 90-kilometer per hour zone.

On September 1, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police Detachment were conducting radar enforcement on Highway 11-17 near the Town of Nipigon.

Officers using a stationary radar device observed a motor vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. After activating the device, it was confirmed that the subject motor vehicle was travelling at 172 Kilometers per hour. The posted speed limit in this area is 90 Kilometers per hour.

Officers were able to conduct a traffic stop on the subject motor vehicle. Through investigation, a 32-year-old of North York, has been charged with: Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed.

The accused received a 30-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on a later date.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers and aggressive drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, or is driving aggressively, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.