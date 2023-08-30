East Algoma OPP – Investigation continues into animal cruelty incident

On August 28, 2023, shortly after 4:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and a Scenes of Crime Officer (SOCO) responded to an incident of animal cruelty in the Iron Bridge area within the Municipality of Huron Shores.

Police attended a side road off the Red Rock Dam Road north of Iron Bridge and located a large metal cage covered with what appeared to be a white/green pool filter and a grey canvas tarp. Under the tarp were carcasses of black and brown dogs. It was difficult to determine the number of puppies due to the severe deterioration of the dogs. Police did not observe any food or water bowls inside the cage that would suggest whom ever left puppies there, left them to suffer and die.

Anyone with information regarding this animal cruelty incident is asked to contact the East Algoma OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.