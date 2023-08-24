Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – August 24

Aug 24, 2023 at 07:58

Weather:

  • Today – Showers ending late this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 13.

Forest Fire Update:

There are 34 (33 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 1 is not under control, 4 are under control and 29 are being observed.

The wildland fire hazard varies from low to high across the Northeast Region today.

 

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to Randolph Dunlop of Sault Ste. Marie, he won a $250,000 on OLG’s Instant “Living Lucky with Luke Combs” game. Dunlop who is 72, has decided to retire with his winnings.
