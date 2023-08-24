East Algoma OPP – Investigation continues into fatal ATV Collision

On August 23, 2023, shortly after 3:30 p.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Johnson Township Fire Department, and Algoma Paramedic Services responded to a single All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) collision on Boyer Drive, Johnson Township.

Investigation determined an ATV slid down an embankment and rolled on top of one of the occupants. The youth was transported to hospital in Richards Landing where a 10-year-old from Barrie was pronounced deceased.

The OPP Technical Collison Investigators (TCI) are leading the ongoing investigation.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place at a later date.