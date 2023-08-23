Wednesday Morning News – August 23

Aug 23, 2023 at 07:58
Weather:
- Today – Showers ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late this morning. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Low 13.
Forest Fire Update:
There are 33 (33 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 4 are under control and 29 are being observed.
The wildland fire hazard is moderate to high across the Northeast Region today.
News Tidbits:
- Sault Ste. Marie and Thunder Bay mayors have been awarded ‘Strong Mayor Powers’ by Premier Doug Ford. The strong mayor powers will come into effect on Oct. 31.
- Nomophobia (NO MObile PHone PhoBIA) – when a person experiences fear or anxiety about not having mobile phone connectivity. The NIH now considers this a legitimate condition. Someone suffering from nomophobia could experience symptoms like changes in breathing, sweating, agitation, disorientation, and even fear or anxiety.
- The OPP has received a number of inquiries regarding an investigation into the Greenbelt. To avoid any potential perceived conflict of interest, the OPP referred this matter to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).
