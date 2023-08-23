Wednesday Morning News – August 23

Weather:

Today – Showers ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late this morning. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Low 13.

Forest Fire Update:

There are 33 (33 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 4 are under control and 29 are being observed.

The wildland fire hazard is moderate to high across the Northeast Region today.

News Tidbits: