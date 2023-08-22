Tuesday Morning News – August 22

Weather:

Today – Mainly cloudy. High 19. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Cloudy. A few showers beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Low 12.

Forest Fire Update:

There are 33 (33 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 4 are under control and 29 are being observed.

The wildland fire hazard values are low to moderate across the Northeast Region today with the exception of one pocket with a high fire hazard, located north of Kapuskasing.

News Tidbits: