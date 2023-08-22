Aug 22, 2023 at 07:58
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. High 19. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight – Cloudy. A few showers beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Low 12.
Forest Fire Update:
There are 33 (33 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 4 are under control and 29 are being observed.
The wildland fire hazard values are low to moderate across the Northeast Region today with the exception of one pocket with a high fire hazard, located north of Kapuskasing.
News Tidbits:
- The Coast Guard, in coordination with the responsible party, currently estimates approximately 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel was released from the motor vessel Manitowoc into Lake Michigan on Aug. 2, 2023.
- The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association will hold a strike vote on October 18 & 19th, they say they have been bargaining for more than a year
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)
- Tuesday Morning News – August 22 - August 22, 2023
- Morning News – August 21 - August 21, 2023
- Unofficial Standings Salmon Derby – Sunday, August 20 - August 20, 2023