SE OPP Wawa – Arrest made after domestic dispute at Broadway Business

Criminal charges have been laid following a domestic dispute in Wawa. On August 12, 2023, shortly before 1:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a business on Broadway Avenue.

As a result of the investigation, a 54-year-old person from London was arrested and charged with one count of Spousal Assault.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in September in Wawa. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.