Morning News – August 14

Aug 14, 2023 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 23.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 8.
Forest Fire Update:
There are 32 (33 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 28 are being observed and 4 are under control. Smoke drift from wildland fires in northern Quebec along the eastern side of James Bay is being seen across the Northeast Region, including Timmins, Greater Sudbury, and North Bay.
The fire hazard is low across the majority of the Northeast Region today with a moderate fire hazard around along the coast of James Bay north of Moosonee.
News Tidbits:
- Today is the 20 anniversary of the blackout that affected virtually all electricity service east of Wawa, except small pockets in the Niagara area and Cornwall in Eastern Ontario. Wawa was affected, but was able to re-establish power before the rest of Ontario. In the United States, seven states were affected (Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Vermont), closing 12 major airports, and crippling transit systems, and other infrastructure services. Approximately 50 million people (10 million Canadian and 40 million Americans) were impacted by this cross-border blackout. Power was out for 4 days and two hours before restored to all.
