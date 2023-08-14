Morning News – August 14

Weather:

Today – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 23.

Tonight – Clear. Low 8.

Forest Fire Update:

There are 32 (33 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 28 are being observed and 4 are under control. Smoke drift from wildland fires in northern Quebec along the eastern side of James Bay is being seen across the Northeast Region, including Timmins, Greater Sudbury, and North Bay.

The fire hazard is low across the majority of the Northeast Region today with a moderate fire hazard around along the coast of James Bay north of Moosonee.

