Broadway Avenue continues to change

Yesterday, the former Sonia Video building was demolished. At one time there was quite a bustling business as it was the only place to rent videos and one of those so expensive (at that time) VCR. I do believe that they also had Beta tapes before they were no longer manufactured.

Before it was a video store, the building was Julie’s Laundromat. I remember going there in the mid-70’s to do laundry with my mother. Before it was a laundromat, it was a small restaurant, run by the same Julia Thomas. Julia passed away Tuesday, September 13th, 2016, at the Ontario Finnish Rest Home in Sault Ste. Marie.