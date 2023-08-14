Breaking News

Broadway Avenue continues to change

 

Julia Thomas, “Julie’s Laundromat”

Yesterday, the former Sonia Video building was demolished. At one time there was quite a bustling business as it was the only place to rent videos and one of those so expensive (at that time) VCR. I do believe that they also had Beta tapes before they were no longer manufactured.

Before it was a video store, the building was Julie’s Laundromat. I remember going there in the mid-70’s to do laundry with my mother. Before it was a laundromat, it was a small restaurant, run by the same Julia Thomas. Julia passed away Tuesday, September 13th, 2016, at the Ontario Finnish Rest Home in Sault Ste. Marie.

 

Brenda lee Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)

One comment

  1. Deborah Smith
    August 14, 2023 at 12:00 pm

    Julia Thomas was my grandma!!! Sweetest lady you’d have ever met!!
    I only have vague memories of her and my Grandpa Joe living in Wawa. They moved to Sault Ste Marie in the early eighties after my grandpa retired.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*