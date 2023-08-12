Thunder Bay OPP – Online Fraud Warning

The Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reminds everyone to be cautious online.

On August 3, 2023, officers received a report of an online scam. An individual reported receiving a computer notification where Microsoft was requesting access to their computer. The subject person who alleged that they were with Microsoft told the victim that their computer had been hacked. Through this, approximately $90,000 had been taken from the victim. The investigation is ongoing.

In this case, the suspect told the victim to not advise the bank employees that they were instructing the victims to make transfers. Fraud suspects can be very convincing. Please use caution and be cautious when potential fraudsters advise you to be secret.

Things online are not always what they appear to be. Conduct research and confirm the legitimacy of organizations or transactions before continuing online. Stay safe by following these tips:

Pump the brakes and ask questions

Ask for credentials

Listen to the inner voice that says “this doesn’t sound right”

Be warry of any request for cash or cryptocurrency

Be cautious of any sense of urgency to act

Do not be rushed into sending money

If you or someone you know may have been the victim of a scam, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also report the information to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

FRAUD…Recognize it… Report it… Stop it.