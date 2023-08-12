Morning News – August 12

Weather:

Today – Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Wind northeast 20 km/h. Low 11.

Forest Fire Update:

There are 33 (34 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 1 is not under control, 4 fires are under control, and 28 fires are being observed. Initial attack crews have called 3 fires out in the past 24 hours.

The wildland fire hazard is mostly low across the Northeast Region. There are a few areas of moderate hazard extending north from Manitoulin Island toward Chapleau and Timmins, along the Highway 17 corridor through the Wawa sector, and north from Hearst to the Albany River. There is another small pocket of moderate hazard surrounding Bancroft, and one small pocket of high hazard south of the Highway 129 and Highway 667 junction.

News Tidbits: