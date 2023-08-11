Morning News – August 11

Weather:

Today – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h near midnight. Low 12.

Forest Fire Update:

There are 34 (36 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 9 are under control and 27 are being observed.

Wawa 29 was a 0.1 hectare fire that was confirmed the evening of August 9 and called out the morning of August 10. One FireRanger crew working on suppressing this fire, which was located about 22.6 kilometers northeast of Marathon.

was a 0.1 hectare fire that was confirmed the evening of August 9 and called out the morning of August 10. One FireRanger crew working on suppressing this fire, which was located about 22.6 kilometers northeast of Marathon. Wawa 30 is a 0.1 hectare fire that is not under control. This fire is located about 5.7 kilometers southwest of Pan Lake Fen Provincial Park and 15.2 kilometers west of Highway 614. One FireRanger crew is working on suppressing this fire.

The fire hazard varies from low to moderate with pockets of high fire hazard around Pukaskwa National Park, Biscotasi Lake Provincial Park, Kirkland Lake, Cochrane, and from Espanola to Greater Sudbury.

News Tidbits: