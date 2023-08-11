Marathon OPP – Park Wardens Warn OPP of Possible Impaired Driver – Arrest Made

One individual is facing charges of Impaired Operation at Neys Provincial Park after Park Wardens alerted members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment of a possible impaired driver.

On August 5, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., members of the Marathon OPP Detachment were dispatched to Neys Provincial Park as they were alerted by the parks Park Wardens that they had stopped a possible impaired driver.

Marathon OPP members with the assistance of the Anishinabek Police Service (APS) attended Neys Provincial Park to investigate. Officers spoke to the subject driver and subsequently placed them under arrest for impaired operation.

Through investigation, Richard KRAAN, 56-years-old of Marathon, has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

The accused received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and 7-day vehicle impoundment.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon on September 13, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.