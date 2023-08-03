East Algoma OPP – 22nd Impaired Charge Laid

On August 1, 2023, shortly before 11:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver that was westbound on Highway 17 from the Town of Iron Bridge.

Police located the pick-up truck near Boundary Road and Gordon Street in the Town of Thessalon and initiated a traffic stop. While speaking to the driver police determined alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to Thessalon detachment for further testing. The pick-up truck was towed and impounded for seven days.

As a result, Eric BORELAND, 67 years-of-age from Lefroy Township was charged with:

Operation While Impaired-Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on September 7, 2023.