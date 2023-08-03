On August 1, 2023, shortly before 11:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver that was westbound on Highway 17 from the Town of Iron Bridge.
Police located the pick-up truck near Boundary Road and Gordon Street in the Town of Thessalon and initiated a traffic stop. While speaking to the driver police determined alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to Thessalon detachment for further testing. The pick-up truck was towed and impounded for seven days.
As a result, Eric BORELAND, 67 years-of-age from Lefroy Township was charged with:
- Operation While Impaired-Alcohol and Drugs
- Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on September 7, 2023.
- East Algoma OPP – 22nd Impaired Charge Laid - August 3, 2023
- Marathon OPP – Driver Charged with Impaired at RIDE Check - July 31, 2023
- Nipigon OPP – Driver caught driving 160km/h - July 28, 2023