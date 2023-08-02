Morning News – August 2





Weather:

Today – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers with risk of thunderstorms. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 14.

North East Forest Fire Update:

There are currently 33 (35 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 2 are not under control, 1 is being held, 4 are under control, and 26 fires are being observed.

The fire hazard values range from low to high throughout the Northeast fire region.