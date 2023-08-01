Morning News – August 1





Weather:

Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 25. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low 13.

North East Forest Fire Update:

There are currently 35 (33 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 7 are under control, 2 is not under control, and 26 are being observed.

The fire hazard values are low to moderate for areas from Sudbury and south. For areas north of Sault Ste. Marie to Sudbury and to the northern extent of the region, fire hazard values are low to high.