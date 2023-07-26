Nipigon OPP – Officers searching for July

The Nipigon Detachment Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine (K-9) are searching in the Nipigon area, and seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 78-year-old female, named Judy aka Amma.

Judy is described as 5’2″, medium build, medium-length brown hair, wearing blue/white long-sleeve shirt and beige pants. She was last seen in Nipigon, near the Cameron Falls Road area around 8:45 p.m. on July 25, 2023.

If you have any contact with Judy or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122