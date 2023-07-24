Marathon OPP – Multiple Charges Laid after Impaired Driver collides with Tree at White Lake Provincial Park

An individual is facing multiple criminal charges after police were called to White Lake Provincial Park for a report of a possible impaired driver who had collided with a tree.

On July 22, 2023, at approximately 9:15 p.m., members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment were dispatched to White Lake Provincial Park after Provincial Park Wardens contacted police regarding a possible impaired driver.

It was reported that an individual was driving erratically throughout the park prior to colliding with a tree. Followed by the subject individual threatening the Park Wardens. The individual then departed on foot.

Marathon OPP members with Assistance from the Anishinabek Police Service later located the individual within the park and subsequently placing them under arrest.

Through investigation, Jackson ERB, of No Fixed Address, has been charged with:

Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other than to Attend Court

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Resist Peace Officer

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

The accused received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing and was further remanded.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.